We’re ready, Njombe coach tells Simba

By Oliver Albert @TheCitizenTz news@tznationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Baptism of fire awaits relegation haunted Njombe Mji when they take on in-form Simba at the Sabasaba Stadium in Njombe today.

Simba, who are gunning for their first Premier League title in five years, head into today’s clash after a convincing run or results before the international break.

Njombe Mji, by contrast, have been far from impressive this season. Anything less than a win against visiting Simba could spell disaster They sit second from the bottom with just 18 points from 21 outings.

Simba top the 16-team league with 46 points from 20 matches, 30 points ahead of bottom-placed Majimaji of Songea.

Simba tie on 46 points with their traditional foes Young Africans, but the Msimbazi Reds are ahead on goal difference.

Despite the underdog tag shadowing hosts Njombe Mji, they were still in bullish mood as they perfected their tactics yesterday morning for the eagerly awaited showdown.

Njombe Mji, with just three wins from 21 games, face a crack Dar es Salaam outfit that is unbeaten in 20 league matches.

“The whole town is waiting with baited breath for this game,” said the Njombe team’s assistant coach, Mrage Kabange, yesterday.

“It’s a crucial game for us. We know that we must win all our remaining matches if we are to avoid relegation when the league comes to an end in May,” he said.

“There are difficult moments in every season but I am optimistic we will avoid relegation. We cannot afford any slip-ups,” he added.

Coached by Pierre Lechantre, Simba, who have been camping in Iringa since Saturday, were expected in Njombe yesterday for what promises to be an exciting clash. Lechantre’s side has been talked up as title challengers all season but despite dropping out of the Azam Sports Federation Cup in the preliminary stage.

“We’ve been preparing for it just as we would every other game because in Premier League you can’t afford to be complacent against any team,” Simba assistant coach, Masoud Djuma, said yesterday.

A win for the Msimbazi Street giants would see them go three points clear at the top of the elite league, which is now inching towards the home stretch.

A draw or defeat by the league leaders would boost a campaign by second-placed Yanga, who looked ‘dead and buried’ early in the season.