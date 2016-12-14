What new AT boss has in store for the sport

By Zephania Ubwani @ubwanizg3 news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. Although not a typical villager, Wilhelm Gidabuday would occasionally put on his traditional ‘shuka’ as a symbol of identity for his pastoralist community in Hanang district, Manyara region whenever he moves around; be it in a village or town.

But in September, 1993, he put aside the garb and took a flight to California in the US to train and compete in athletics, his favourite game. That was shortly after completing his secondary education.

Across the Atlantic and far away from home, Gidabuday settled at Riverside, somewhere in the mountains east of Los Angeles where he trained under professional athletic coaches.

That saw him improve his physical skills and thereafter compete in a number of international athletic races in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia.

He won most of the long distance running and caught the attention of the athletics officials at home where he left without being much known in the national sports circles.

The then young athlete, Gidabuday who was born in the 1970s in Hanang, did not represent the country in the famous athletic races such as the Olympic and Commonwealth Games.

But in August, 1994, hardly a year after he left the country for California, there were attempts to have him join the national team during that year’s Commonwealth Games held in Canada, next door. The plan did not materialize, but already he had made a name as being among the potential athletic runners who may ,one day, bring honours to the country as a sprinter,coach or administrator.

After a 13-year stint in the US, he came back home in 2005 and his main engagement has been to promote athletics using various platforms; but much as a coach and coordinator.

Ever since, he has organised or took part in various national and regional athletic competitions, including the famous Kili Marathon and other races which have taken place in Arusha, Moshi, Dar es Salaam, Karatu, Mwanza and elsewhere. He had also organized sports clinics in his home district of Hanang.

In Arusha, his base, Gidabuday is not somebody to be traced in the glittering, high rise offices or in the famous ‘nyama choma’ parlours and eating and drinking joints which are spread all over the tourist city.

He is to be traced at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in the heart of the town, sometimes from as early as 6 am doing some stints or training the young runners. At times he would be seen lecturing them on how to perform better.

He would be equally active during the evenings, either sprinting at the stadium or holding meetings with the local athletics administrators, coaches and other stakeholders based in the city.

Arusha and neighbouring Manyara have since the 1960s been the home of famous athletes who brought great honours to the country in the international competitions. But for all this time, Gidabuday has been critical on the way athletics has been managed in the country.

Most of his stinging attacks had been directed to the senior officials of Athletics Tanzania (AT) and to some extent the Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) and the National Sports Council (NSC).

At times, he would shout down the officials of the ministry responsible for sports. Most of his criticisms were on what be believed to be little effort made to ensure the country performed better in international athletic competitions to enable Tanzania win top honours like other countries in Africa. His criticisms picked much currency in the last few years. He had become a regular commentator in the media whenever a local, national and regional competition took place. He would often accuse the AT officials for doing very little to uplift the standard of the game.

Gidabuday’s regular criticisms could be likened to a famous remark made by the former president Ali Hassan Mwinyi in 1988 at Tanga during the climax of the national soccer league. Presenting the championship cup to the eventual winners, African Sports, the head of state was not all that amused even after the league had successfully ended.

He regretted that it had become a tradition for Tanzanian soccer teams to lose in international competitions; ‘Tanzania tumezoea kuwa kichwa cha mwendawazimu kwa kufungwa na kila timu”.

In order to ensure his pleas do not fall on deaf ears and his dreams of Tanzanian athletes bagging medals in international competitions, Gidabuday announced some months ago that he would vie for the post of AT secretary general during this year’s elections. He did just that.

Eventually he won during the polls held in Dar es Salaam early this month.Many sports pundits were not surprised.

The former national athlete had campaigned vigorously to ensure there was a change at the top leadership of the athletic body formerly known as the Tanzania Amateur Athletics Association (TAAA). “As the chief executive of AT, I will strive hard to steer the country to success in international and regional athletics competitions”, he said when reached by The Citizen for comment.

The 46 year old Gidabuday reiterated that the former AT had not done much to ensure the country performed well in the international athletic races.

However, he softened his hard line stance this year during the preparations for the recently held Rio Olympics during which he showered praise on the athletics body for availing enough time for the runners who qualified for the Games to train.

“I am seeing the situation to be better this time around. Our team (for the Olympics) has been training for months now, thanks to Athletics Tanzania”, he told The Citizen in early July, a month before the three-week long sports bonanza in the Brazilian city.

He told this newspaper recently: “Now that I have been elected, I would use the laid down regulations to run AT”, he explained, noting that he would instill financial discipline and ensure that the athletics body fostered good working relations with NSC, the ministry of Information, Culture and Sports and other sports associations.

He also promised to seek funds from different sources for the construction of a permanent offices for AT as well as a permanent training camp with ample facilities.