When good times keep rolling

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. It may still be a long way to go for Simba to win the title this season, but forgive the Msimbazi Street pack should it get carried away with its rising chances of reclaiming the coveted prize this interesting season of the Mainland Vodacom Premier League.

The Reds must be enjoying this moment. And when they mauled Mwadui FC in a 3-0 thriller away from home at the Kambarage Stadium yesterday, they stretched their unbeaten run to 12 games -- and ensured that the delicate five-point distance between them and rivals Young Africans is kept should the title holders annihilate newcomers Mbao FC at Uhuru Stadium this afternoon.

Mohamed Ibrahim netted two goals while Shiza Ramadhan Kichuya scored one to keep Simba SC rolling in their good moments.

Perhaps on the list of what’s worth noting after their latest victory is the fact that the Reds have been steely enough not to concede a single goal in five consecutive matches.

Mwadui played well and managed to contain Simba SC for a little over 30 minutes after kick-off. The visitors struggled to find the net before Ibrahim pulled the hosts’ wall down in the 32nd after beating Idd Mobi of Mwadui FC.

Mwadui FC defenders made many blunders that paved the way for a second Simba goal in the 45th when Ibrahim found the net again. Simba SC led 2-0 at the breather.

The two teams started the second half with a bang. Still, the hosts struggled to equalise while the visitors increasingly threatened as they aimed for the third goal. They celebrated that goal in the 50th through the good pass from Ame Ali that Ibrahim converted.

Simba SC assistant head coach Jackson Mayanja praised his players for the victory.

“My players are increasingly showing that they are committed to wining. It was a very tough match. But that’s all past, and we are now focusing on the next game against Stand United,” said Mayanga.

Mwadui FC coach Khalid Adam was left lamenting the defensive blunders that cost his team. “We will obviously need to relook our defence and seal the loopholes for the future,” said Adam.