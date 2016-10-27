Where next for ambitious Ulimwengu?

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Do Azam FC have the financial muscle to lure Thomas Ulimwengu to their Chamazi base? This is a multimillion dollar question.

The Tanzanian forward, who has seen out his contract with DR Congo giants, TP Mazembe, has his eyes focussed on European leagues.

However, his choice to train with Azam has raised many questions over his next destination with some reports linking him with a big money move to the Kagame Cup reigning champions.

He may be a perfect buy for Azam and rumours have it that the management was keen on tabling a lucrative offer for the agile forward.

But, I would take Ulimwengu’s drastic change of his goal as he had put it clear that he was edging closer to a switch to the Belgian topflight league where his former teammate, Mbwana Sammata plies his trade.

The 23-year-old has never featured in the Tanzanian Premier League and has already declined a contract extension with the Congolese heavyweights.

Yanga and Simba have also been reported courting his signature, but club insiders have only described the 1.78-metre striker as a brilliant player and declined to reveal their advances.

“He is a brilliant player and we would be happy if he agreed to sign for us in the mid-season transfer window, but I would rather keep my mouth shut for I may derail my club’s plans,” said a Yanga insider.

Nonetheless, the likeliest destination, according to the striker, is Belgium, despite the fact that nothing concrete has been revealed by his agent.

His Taifa Stars teammate Samatta plays for KRC Genk where he has been quite a revelation with his scoring ability.

The forward confirmed that his contract ended and he will announce his new club soon.

“I have not extended my contract; I want to join Samatta in Belgium. But I will announce my new club when time comes,” he said.

Ulimwengu disclosed that he has received an offer in Belgium and five other offers in other different countries.

However, he declined to unveil the club that have so far approached him, stressing that he would do so soon.

His agent Jamal Kisongo played down any possibility of Ulimwengu playing in the Tanzanian league, saying the forward belongs to one of the top European leagues.