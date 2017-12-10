Why Kili Stars eliminated

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s renowned tactician Mshindo Msolla has said Mainland national soccer team Kilimanjaro Stars technical bench is to blame for the side’s floppy performance in the Senior Challenge Cup.

Kilimanjaro Stars suffered a 2-1 defeat against Rwanda’s counterparts, Amavubi, to become the first to be eliminated in group A.

Zanzibar, on the other hand, recorded a barren draw and qualified for in the semifinals after collecting seven points to come top in group A.

Rwanda scored through Omborenga Fitina in 17th and Abeddy Biramahire in 65th while Kilimanjaro Stars scored through Danny Lyanga in the 29th.

Speaking to The Citizen, Msolla said the technical bench selected players who were already tired because of featuring in league matches as well as in Taifa Stars assignments for Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The tactician said the bench was supposed to select a mix of players from various clubs in the country, something that would have given exposure to some.

“Kilimanjaro Stars is not a club with the registered players. The squad should be drawn from various leagues. Players’ fitness is key to giving a competitive performance. This was the much needed in the reputable tournament in the East and Central Africa zone,” he observed.

“Zanzibar Heroes have a mix of players who feature in the league but not in the national team, except for Mudathir Yahaya and Mohamed “Banka” Issa who were included in the squad in the last selection. They played well and fought hard for the team,” said Msolla.

He also criticised TFF’s decision to give the side to Ammy Ninje, who according to him, is not familiar with Tanzania Mainland’s football terrain. He said TFF are supposed to appoint coaches who are familiar with the country football as well as Cecafa zone football and select the players who would make the country proud.

“There’s no need to blame the coach. He did play his role as a coach, but he was not the right man for this tournament,” he commented.

He recalled his days as head coach of Taifa Stars saying, “I was assisted by James Siang’a and sometimes by Syllersaid Mziray (both are already departed). I was also assisted by Charles Boniface Mkwasa. The capacity of the three was at par as that of mine. And we always did well.

“My colleagues could challenge me and even take over duties when necessary in order to enhance our squad’s performance. This is different now,” he said.