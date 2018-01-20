Why SportPesa-Everton campaign is good for TZ

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Everton players sported a different logo on the front of their royal Blue shirts during their encounter with Manchester United at Goodison Park in the Premier League, enthralling fans.

Millions of football fans around the globe were indeed treated to a spectacular moment of generosity.

The Blues Main Partner SportPesa swapped out their shirt sponsorship and replaced it with their own ‘Kits For Africa’ campaign aimed at creating an international awareness for the kit donation scheme which supports underprivileged grassroots football teams across Africa.

What is ‘Kits for Africa’?

Kits for Africa is a campaign launched by SportPesa to prompt players and fans from their partner clubs in Europe such as Hull City, Southampton and Everton to donate kits in supporting grassroots football in Africa.

The campaign was realised after realising that the lack of necessary sports apparel was one of major obstacles on the continent.

Kits for Africa was adopted from ‘Kits For Kenya’ campaign back in 2016 where Hull City fans donated kits at KCom stadium which were sent to Kenya and directly distributed to Korogocho, the largest slum in the neighbourhoods of Nairobi. ‘Kits For Africa’ is targeted to reach the majority of Africans from the markets the company operates.

The New Year fixture between Everton and Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United at the Goodison Park was the last opportunity for Everton fans to submit their donations through different bins which were specifically placed in every corner of the stadium and more than 4000 kit items were collected plus the match day kits worn by players.

The campaign was welcomed by Everton players and fans as they believe that the donation will have a huge impact in Africa in realising many people’s dreams as asserted by Everton’s head of Commercial, Alan McTavish.

“In addition to that, Everton legend, Leon Osman, who went to Kenya for the campaign’s official launch, explains what he saw and how helpful this campaign is going to be to those in need.

“I met lots of people in Nairobi who are so passionate about football but many of them cannot play because they do not have the necessary kits, boots and equipment. There are so many people on the side lines in Africa who are unable to play and it’s important that we do our part and help donate unwanted kits to help give young African footballer the chance to realise their dreams and play football.”

The campaign has been successful so far due to the 3.6 million impressions of the social media content across Everton channels and 354,000+ views of the Kits For Africa video content across Everton channels, not to mention the coverage from different mainstream media.

The kits will be shipped to Africa this soon to which SportPesa will supervise the distribution to those in need to induce the love for the game among players and ignite grassroots football in Africa as Everton FC central defender Michael Keane said.