Will Simba continue with their unbeaten run today?

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Buoyed up Simba SC are out to maintain their unbeaten run today as they face Kagera Sugar at the Uhuru Stadium.

A clean sheet with eight matches minus a loss has revived the Msimbazi Street giants’ hopes of grabbing the Vodacom Premier League title from their city rivals Young Africans.

As Simba prepares for a Kagera Sugar side managed by famous technician Mecky Mexime, the log leaders are keen to prove just how far they are willing to go to reclaim their place the top flight league limelight.

So far so good for the Dar side that has had to endure a painful spell of settling for less in the past few seasons.

But, with 20 points, they are up against a formidable side in Kagera Sugar who are breathing down the neck at position three, and with 15 points bagged in nine matches since the start of what has so far been a tantalising season.

“We know Kagera Sugar are a strong side with good players, but that will not stop us from winning the match,” said Simba SC information officer Haji Manara.

In full search of victory

“As far as we are concerned every match is a final. We are out in full search of victory because the mission now is to further widen the gap,” he noted.

“Our game plan is to treat every match with seriousness, and to avoid underrating any team because we are not taking any chances in our revived bid to end the goal drought.”

Talismanic striker Shiza Ramadhan Kichuya, who has so far scored six goals in the league, will be expected to insire his teammates to an important win. The striker will be playing against his former coach, Mexime, who before joining Kagera Sugar, was manager at Mtibwa Sugar.

With a fairly good start to the season, Mexime has already given an early indication of how he intends to make his mark at the end of it all. And ahead of the Simba SC test today, he not only talked about the toughness of the tie, but also his desire to be the one to derail the Msimbazi Street side.

“It will be a tough match”

“We are out to get three points, of course. Yes, it will be a very tough match but we are prepared for the challenge,” he said.

“It is our goal as well to break the unbeaten record that Simba SC are currently enjoying. I have reason to believe that my side can deliver on that.”