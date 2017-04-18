Will TFF uphold decisions by league board?

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) legal and players status committee meets today to deliberate and make a ruling on an appeal filed by Kagera Sugar against the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB).

Kagera Sugar are challenging the decision by the TPLB to dock them three points for allegedly fielding an ineligible player during their Vodacom Premier League match against Simba on April 2 in Bukoba.

The TFF media and communications officer, Alfred Lucas, said yesterday that the committee will also make a ruling on Young Africans’ appeal against African Lyon.

Yanga, as the Mainland champions are popularly known, have wanted the committee to take stern measures against African Lyon for allegedly violating the rules governing the league by using the services of Venance Ludovic, whom they accuse of not being their eligible player.

On Thursday, the TPLB ruled to award Simba three points and two goals at the expense of Kagera, who were found guilty of fielding a player who had been booked three times.

In its ruling, TPLB said its decision to deduct Kagera Sugar three points stems from the fact they, knowingly or unknowingly, fielded Mohammed Fakhi, who was still serving a one match suspension.

However, Kagera Sugar, who won the match 2-1 at their Kaitaba Stadium, feel the disciplinary action was too harsh.

“We have already lodged an appeal to the TFF legal and players status committee concerning the punishment because we feel that it was unfair to us,” an official of the Bukoba team, who declined to be named, said yesterday.

“We hope that the committee will take this matter seriously and judge fairly”, he added.

He claimed that Fakhi had been shown two yellow cards before the April 2 encounter, claims the TPLB has categorically refuted.

Following the TPLB ruling, Simba now are now firm at the summit of the league table with 62 points, six ahead of their nearest challengers Yanga, who succumbed to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of MC Alger in Algeria on Saturday.

Having won the first leg of the Confederation Cup playoffs 1-0 at the National Stadium a week earlier, Yanga have crashed out of the tournament on 4-1 aggregate.

Yanga, on other hand, claim in their appeal that African Lyon erred to have on board Ludovic because his license allegedly shows he is a Mbao FC player, and not African Lyon.