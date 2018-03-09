Wounded Yanga now seek redemption in VPL

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Mainland champions Young Africans have yet another chance to inch closer to the top of the Premier League when they take on struggling Kagera Sugar at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

Yanga – smarting after a 2-1 defeat by Botswana’s Township Rollers in the CAF Champions League – also need a win to appease their disgruntled supporters.

Yanga fans were crestfallen on Tuesday when the Jangwani Street giants lost to the Township Rollers in the first round, first leg clash of the continental tournament.

Yanga sit second in the top flight with 40 points from 19 matches. That is six points behind table leaders Simba Sports Club, who are not in action today.

A win against Kagera Sugar would, therefore, see Yanga narrowing Simba’s lead to a precarious three points.

Relegation-haunted Kagera are placed 14th on the league table with 18 points after 20 games.

They would move three steps up the ladder – thereby leapfrogging Mwadui FC – if they outshine Yanga today.

Mwadui, who are not in action this afternoon, sit 11th in the 16-team league.

Yanga assistant coach Shadrack Nsajigwa said yesterday that their target is to remain within touching distance of their traditional foes Simba.

“We know that Kagera play their hearts out when up against Yanga; but we are ready for the challenge,” he said.

His Kagera counterpart, Mecky Mexime, said they will give Yanga a run for their money in today’s encounter. Kagera need a win to revives their hopes to avoid relegation.