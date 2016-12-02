Yanga, Azam comply with Fifa directive

By Charles Abel; @TheCitizenTz ; news@thecitizen.tz.com

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans and Azam FC have beaten the deadline set to comply with the Fifa club licencing directive.

This means the two outfits will be eligible to compete at the competitions organised by the African football governing body, Caf. Yanga, as they are popularly known, and Azam will feature in the African Champions League and Confederation Cup from early next year.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) had given a month-long ultimatum for the topflight clubs to comply with the Fifa and Caf instruction.

However, they are only Yanga and Azam who have met the conditions, for they were facing disqualification from the Caf competitions.

Speaking with The Citizen yesterday, TFF information officer Alfred Lucas confirmed the two clubs’ compliance and congratulated them for their timely response.

However, the federation’s spokesman revealed that other clubs are moving at a snail’s pace in responding to the compliance call.

Lucas said all clubs must comply with the Fifa’s conditions. He, however, said they were concerned more with Yanga and Azam who are the Mainland’s envoys to the Caf events.

“I can confirm that Yanga and Azam have complied with the directive issued by both Fifa and Caf. Therefore, they will compete in their respective Caf competitions next year,” said Lucas. “They have met all conditions set by top governing bodies. However, they will have to continue improving on some aspects before the Caf team comes for inspection,” said the TFF spokesman.

He added: “Other clubs ought to have completed the process, but they are moving at a snail’s pace. However, they won’t compete in any international event, so they may still have time to work on it.”

Lucas admitted that some clubs have already initiated the process, but it would take time before they are sanctioned.

Yanga will use the National Stadium as their home venue while Azam will play their matches at the Azam Complex.

Fifa conditions

Fifa’s club licensing system is based on five key criteria: sporting, personnel and administrative, financial, infrastructure and legal.

According to Fifa and Caf, clubs need to meet principles in five key areas where they must have youth development programmes, comfortable stadiums for fans and training facilities.

Other principles include adherence to international statutes, ownership must be transparent and fair, and they must have qualified coaches and medical staff, and professional, well-educated management.

According to Lucas, the TFF was still looking into club ownerships of the likes of Mtibwa Sugar and Kagera Sugar, and army owned teams.

It is against the Fifa rules for one owner to have two or more teams in the Premier League or any other league division.