Yanga, Azam draw to give Simba SC breathing space

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans and Azam FC played out a goalless draw in a closely fought Vodacom Premier League match at the Uhuru Stadium yesterday.

Both sides crafted several good chances, but neither of them managed to score throughout the action-packed 90 minutes.

The result will certainly delight leaders Simba SC who have played nine matches and have racked up 23 points.

Yanga climbed to the third place with 15 points from eight matches while Azam now sit sixth with 12 points. They have played nine games.

The eagerly awaited match kicked off on a high tempo with Yanga going close to taking an early lead through Thabani Kamusoko.

The Zimbabwean’s strike in the second minute was, however, well saved by goalkeeper Aishi Manula.

Yanga continued probing the Azam area and Donald Ngoma, and Obrey Chirwa combined well before Simon Msuva fluffed the chance. Azam responded in the 13th minute with a counterattack, but Ya Thomas Gonazo with Deo Munishi to beat, he smashed the ball off target.

Three minutes later, Juma Abdul delivered a teasing cross, but unguarded Chirwa could only head off target.

Chances came either sides, but the teams remained deadlocked until the halftime break. Azam started the second half more energetically and created chances that however went begging.

Ya Thomas missed chances in the 50th and 53rd minutes before Bruce Kangwa fluffed another two minutes later.

Yanga called off Deus Kaseke for Geoffrey Mwashiuya in the 58th minute, but the pace of the game did not change.

Azam also brought in Francisco in place of skipper John Bocco, but still there was no precision in their attack.

Yanga: Deogratius Munishi, Juma Abdul, Mwinyi Haji, Thabani Kamusoko, Vincent Andrew, Kelvin Yondani, Simon Msuva, Saidi Juma, Obrey Chirwa, Donald Ngoma, Deus Kaseke