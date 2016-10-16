Yanga, Azam in a-must-win Vodacom Premier League tie

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans today play Azam FC in the crucial Tanzania Mainland Vodacom Premier League at the Uhuru Stadium.

The match is very important to the two teams which fight to return at the top of the standing which is now under Simba Sports Club dominance.

The current league standing does not allow the two teams’ fans to be proud as their performance fall short of their past season records.

Young Africans are league defending champions and are placed fourth after collecting 14 points from seven matches. The victory may take them to the third position of the league. Azam FC is placed ninth on the standing with 11 points and the victory may take them to fifth position.

If the teams draw, they will widen the point gap with the Simba SC which is at the top and Stand United which is placed second.

Young Africans head coach Hans Van Pluijm said they have taken necessary steps to make sure they come out with the best results. The Dutch technician said the victory is very important in their mission to clinch for the third time the Mainland title.

“We want to revenge the penalties shoot-out loss during the Community Shield match, we allowed Azam FC to come from behind to equalise two goals and later convert their penalties to clinch for the first time Community shield.

“We have trained well ahead of the match and believe we will make the team fans happy, my players showed good game in the previous matches, they are committed and ready for the encounter,” said Pluijm.

Azam FC Information officer Jaffer Idd said they need victory in order to make their fans happy. Azam FC lost 1-0 in its previous match against Stand United and so far is yet to get impressive results. Azam has won three matches out of eight they have played, drew twice and lost three.

“We are ready for the encounter, my players trained well and they are optimistic to deliver the best, despite the fact it will be difficult, all mistakes have been rectified and we are sure to come out with smiling face,” said Iddi.