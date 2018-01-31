Wednesday, January 31, 2018

Yanga, Azam sail through

Young Africans goalkeeper Youthe Rostand is

Young Africans goalkeeper Youthe Rostand is congratulated by teammates at the end of their Azam Sports Federation Cup match against Ihefu FC at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya yesterday. Yanga won 4-3 on penalties. PHOTO|THE CITIZEN PHOTOGRAPHER 

In Summary

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

        Dar es Salaam. Mainland giants Young Africans and Azam FC have cruised into the last 16 of the Azam Sports Federation Cup after winning their respective matches yesterday.

While Yanga laboured to beat minnows Ihefu 4-3 on penalties at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium in Mbeya, it was an easier evening for Azam, who had little mercy on Ihefu FC.

The ice cream makers inflicted a painful 5-0 defeat on Shupavu FC 5-0 at the Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro.

The win came as a relief for Azam fans, who were left puzzled when their team surrendered a 1-0 lead to succumb to a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Yanga in the Mainland Premier League match last weekend.

In Mbeya, the winner was decided on penalties after the normal time ended in a one-all draw.

Ihefu, a second division side, seemed set to stun Yanga when an own goal by defender Andrew Vincent gifted the Mbeya team a goal in the 36th minute for a 1-0 half time lead.

The hosts appeared destined for a win until deep into injury time when Yanga defender Zambian Obrey Chirwa was brought down by defender Geofrey Kitenga in the penalty box.

Referee Athuman Lanzi from Morogoro, standing nearby, never hesitated to award the Jangwani Street giants a penalty.

And Chirwa, one of the players Yanga bank on for goals, made no mistake with it, sending Ihefu goalkeeper the wrong way.

In penalty shootouts, Yanga goalkeeper Youthe Rostand cleared three penalties to steer the Dar es Salaam team into the next stage of the tournament also known as FA Cup.

He saved penalties from Bakari Kidungwe, Emmanuel Mamba and Richard Ng’onda.

Jonathan Mwaibimbi, Mando Mkumbwa and Jonathan Mwaibimbi scored for Ihefu.

Yanga scored their penalties through Kelvin Yondani, Hassan Kessy, Gadiel Michael and Raphael Daudi scored, while Papy Kambamba Tshishimbi and Obrey Chirwa missed theirs.

At Morogoro’s Jamhuri Stadium, up-and-coming striker Paul Peter grabbed a hat trick as Azam FC trounced Shupavu 5-0.

Peter, who replaced Mbaraka Yussuf in the second half, scored in the 52nd, 77th and 87th minutes. Yahaya Zayed had scored their first goal in the 45th minute through a penalty before Idd Kipangwile doubled their lead a minute later.

At the Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba, hosts Kagera Sugar succumbed to a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of little known Buseresere.     

