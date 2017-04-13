Yanga: Chirwa loss not a big blow for us

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans will miss the services of striker Obrey Chirwa in the second leg tie of the Confederation Cup playoffs against MC d’Alger in Algiers on Saturday.

The Zambian has been left out of Yanga’s 20-member squad that leaves for Algiers today for what promises to be an intriguing encounter, according to the club’s secretary general, Charles Boniface Mkwasa.

Mkwasa confirmed yesterday that Chirwa could not make the trip due to family problems. He did not clarify.

But he assured Yanga fans that Chirwa’s absence could not affect them because head coach George Lwandamina has at his disposal a number of players who are equally good.

“Chirwa is among our key players and we would like to have him on board in Saturday’s match,” Mkwasa said.

“But his absence is not a big blow to us, we have many players who can fill the void,” he added.

The clash to be held at the Stade 5 Juillet 1962 in Algiers, will be handled referee Yakhouba Keita from Guinea. He will be assisted by Aboubacar Doumbouya and Mamady Tere.

For his part, coach Lwandamina admitted that Chirwa was a notable absentee in his squad, but remained optimistic that Saturday’s match would produce positive results for his team.

He, however, declined more details on the absence of Chirwa in his squad for the Algeria clash, saying such matters are handled by the club’s leadership.

Justin Zulu, another Yanga’s Zambian player, has also been ruled out of the match due to a knee injury.

The other players who will not make the trip are Malimi Busungu, Pato Ngonyani, Matheo Anthony, Yusuph Mhilu and Ali Mustafa alias Barthez.

Having squeezed a 1-0 home win in the first leg tie last weekend, Yanga need a draw of any margin in Saturday’s game to qualify for the group stage for the second time since the tournament’s incision.

Meanwhile, the team’s assistant coach, Juma Mwambusi says playing at a 80,000-seater venue may affect Lwandamina’s men because most of them have never played at such a mammoth crowd.

But he still believes Yanga will floor the Algeria side at their own turf and sail though.

“We’ve addressed the weaknesses we noted during the first leg match. I am optimistic we will do Tanzanian soccer fans proud on Saturday,” Mwambusi said.

“We could have beaten them (MC d’Alger) by a bigger margin had it not been poor finishing. We created many chances but failed to turn them into goals.”