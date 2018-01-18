Yanga, Mwadui share spoils

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mwadui FC put up a spirited fight to hold Young Africans to a barren draw in the Mainland Premier League match at the Uhuru Stadium on Wednesday.

Yanga, needing a win to appease their fans after a dismal performance in the recently ended Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar, enjoyed the lion’s share of the game, but had trouble in breaking down Mwadui defence.

The result means Yanga remain fifth in the league table with 22 points, four adrift of leaders Simba, who face Singida today in what promises to be a nail-biting clash at the same venue.

They ought to have gone one up in the 27th minute when Amisi Tambwe broke through, only to see his close range shot cleared bygoalkeeper Aanord Masawe.

Another chance for defending champions Yanga to break the stalemate came in the 37th minute when Ibrahim Ajibu’s free-kick narrowly missed target.

After a wobbly start, Mwadui, who won battle in the midfield, took the game to the hosts in the last five minutes of the first half and went close several times.

Yanga defence, which was built around Kelvin Yondani, Andrew Vincent, Hassan Kessy and Haji Mwinyi, laboured to contain the Shinyanga team’s strikers.

Two minutes to half time, Mwadui missed what could ahve been the match-opener when Paul Nonga cleverly beat two defenders, but his sizzling shot went wide.

Following the goalless draw, Mwadui have moved two places up the ladder in the league table.

They now sit ninth with 13 points from 13 games, five ahead of bottom-placed Njombe.

Meanwhile, Yanga have signed a three-year kit sponsorship deal worth Sh2 billion with Italy-based Macron Company.

Under the partnership, Macron will be the main suppliers of all Young Africans sports gear for the prescribed duration.

According to Galaka Sport and Training (Macron Tanzania) director, Suleiman Karim, they have opted to partner with Yanga because they are a big club in the country and East Africa as a whole.

“What we are doing is simply to join hands with the country’s football authorities in promoting the sport in Tanzania,” he said.

“We are optimistic that both Macron and Yanga will benefit from this partnership,” he added.

For his part, Yanga secretary general, Boniface Mkwasa hailed the company for coming up with such lucrative deal and warned vendors who sell fake Yanga jerseys that they will be taken to task once found.

“For a long time, we have seen fake football gear being sold everywhere in the country, and this costs us dearly because as the club, we get nothing in return,” Mkwasa said.