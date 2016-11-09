Yanga, Simba in action as first round climaxes

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. There will be everything to play for when the Vodacom Premier League enters its last round of the first half of the season today.

Three matches are on the cards, but interestingly, leaders Simba SC are guaranteed of finishing the first half at the summit while the point difference among the bottom six teams may be wafer-thin depending on today’s results.

Simba will be looking to bounce back from their shock defeat at the hands of African Lyon when they visit Tanzania Prisons at Sokoine Stadium as defending champions, Young Africans, host Ruvu Shooting at Uhuru Stadium.

Azam FC, who slumped to a 2-1 loss at Mbao FC on Sunday, will be winding up their Lake Zone trip with a date against Mwadui FC at Mwadui Complex in Shinyanga.

However, the matches attracting more attention will be in Mbeya and Dar es Salaam where the top two sides attempt to finish the round on a high note. Simba top the table with 35 points followed by Yanga with 30 points. A loss for one of them will have a huge implication as the teams prepare to take a long break.

On paper, the Joseph Omog-coached side seems to have a clear advantage over Tanzania Prisons who have not had the best first half. They sit 11th with 16 points obtained from 14 matches. Nonetheless, Simba have always found it tough playing Prisons, thus the game might go either way considering that the former are smarting from the defeat while the latter have a home advantage.

Simba assistant coach Jackson Mayanja told this paper that they have worked on mistakes that cost them and promised to walk out of the Mbeya venue victoriously.

“We played well on Sunday, but we also committed errors that handed African Lyon three points. However, we have addressed the problem and we are all confident that our team will carry the day,” said the Ugandan tactician. He, however, admitted that Tanzania Prisons would make it difficult.

“We admit that Tanzania Prisons are one of the clubs that have been troubling us in recent seasons. They will definitely make it difficult for us to win, but we are well prepared to take maximum point,” he said.

Tanzania Prisons head coach Abdul Mingange said they will be facing one of the best teams at the moment, but promised that his boys would be all out in search of victory.