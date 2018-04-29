Yanga, Simba in epic tie

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The battle lines have been drawn in one of Africa’s biggest derbies. Simba Sports club plays host to their bitter rivals Young Africans Sports club at the 60,000-seater National Stadium this evening in the Tanzania Mainland Premier League.

The match is expected to be tough due to the status of the two teams in the league standings. Simba SC is placed at the top with 59 points after playing 25 matches while Young Africans is second-placed with 48 points from 23 matches.

Victory is very important for the two teams in order to improve their chances of clinching the league title. Young Africans, who are the defending champions, would like to reduce the gap by winning the match while destroying their rivals’ unbeaten run. The Jangwani street side also wants to comfort its fans who in recent years have not seen their team beating Simba SC in a league game.

Simba SC also targets victory in order to continue leading the standings and search for the Mainland Tanzania trophy for the first time in a period of five years. Young Africans have won the trophy four times, since Simba last won the cup. Today’s match is regarded as great opportunity for Young Africans to revenge their recent losses to their bitter rivals. Last season Simba won 2-1 at the same venue.

Young Africans decided to camp in Morogoro as they plotted ways of winning the title. Simba SC also camped in Morogoro ahead of the encounter. All soccer fans expect exciting football in today’s encounter that kicks off at 4pm and will be officiated by popular referee Emmanuel Mwandembwa of Arusha.

Nevertheless, the Msimbazi Street outfit that has tormented Yanga in recent years will be psychologically motivated to keep their convincing head-to-head record against their rivals. Young Africans assistant coach Shadrack Nsajigwa declared his team is ready for the derby, saying they were going for victory to ensure they they reduce the gape.

“We’re in top shape ahead of the match and we believe we will record a good result. We do not underrate Simba and any other teams in the league, but this is a derby and we will be very careful,” said Nsajigwa.