Yanga SC future is bright, insists Lwandamina

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans head coach George Lwandamina believes that his team has a bright future despite slumping to a shock 2-0 defeat at the hands of JKU of Zanzibar on Saturday.

Yanga, who are the reigning champions of the Mainland Premier League, played their first build-up match ahead of the resumption of the Vodacom-sponsored premiership on Saturday.

It was the former Zesco United’s tactician’s first match as the head coach of the ambitious Jangwani Street outfit.

In spite of making a debut on the wrong foot, Lwandamina, a household name in African football, said victory was not a big deal. “Yanga is a very good team, they play good football. We made those mistakes and suffered defeat. The team that started want the first team you are acquainted with. However, what I wanted was to give playing time for each of our players. For me, the future is very bright,’ said the Zambian tactician.

“Victory or defeat did not matter at all today (Saturday). There isn’t something like future or what; the future is bright. I just wanted to see how players are responding to the new system.”

Former JKT Mlale striker Emmanuel Martin scored a brace to hand the islanders a morale-boosting victory ahead of their Zanzibar Premier League fixtures.

Martin opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a screamer, connecting a superb cross by Mbarouk Chande. He sealed a brace in the 27th minute with an easy goal, completing Nassor Mattar’s pass. Lwandamina made a wholesale change in the second half, but they could not find the back of the net.