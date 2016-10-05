Yanga SC hit the brick wall

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has brushed aside Young Africans proposal to play their Vodacom Premier League matches at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

The Jangwani Street outfit yesterday requested permission from the Zanzibar Football Association (ZFA) to use the facility, but the TFF ruled out any possibility of shifting their matches to the Isles.

Yanga’s move came after the government blocked them and Simba SC from using the National Stadium following crowd trouble during their derby on Saturday.

Simba fans ripped off chairs and hurled them onto the running track in protest of a goal and dismissal of skipper Jonas Mkude.

A day later, the minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Nape Nnauye, assessed the damage and imposed an indefinite ban on the two clubs from using the multibillion stadium, which is only 10 years old.

Even as the ZFA gave the Yanga’s request the nod, TFF secretary general Mwesigwa Celestine ridiculed the request saying it was against the rules and regulations governing the Mainland league.

“It is ridiculous. They should go back and read the league regulations. Permission to use any stadium as the home venue is granted by the TFF and it should be in the Mainland,” said Celestine.

“Well, the ZFA may have accepted Yanga’s request, but our rules are clear; they have to find a stadium which is in the Mainland and near to the team’s base.”

ZFA secretary general Kassim Hajji Salum told The Citizen that they had received a letter from Yanga requesting the use of the Amaan Stadium and Okayed it after consulting the Zanzibar’s ministry responsible for sports.

“After consultation with the ministry, we agreed that Yanga can use the stadium.

They will be playing their matches at night to avoid fixtures collision with the Zanzibar Premier League. Everyone will be happy should they get the TFF go-ahead,” he said.

Salum added: “Zanzibar is part of Tanzania, so we don’t see any problem hosting the Mainland league matches. We welcome Yanga and any other team that wants to play their matches here.”