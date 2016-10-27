Yanga bridge gap on Simba

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans moved to within five points of leaders Simba SC after mauling JKT Ruvu 4-0 at the Uhuru Stadium yesterday.

Amissi Tambwe came from bench to score a brace that inspired the Jangwani Street to their second big-margin win in a week. They spanked Kagera Sugar 6-2.

Obrey Chirwa continued his scoring form with an early goal as assist king Simon Msuva also registered his name on the score sheet.

Yanga have racked up 24 points from 11 matches while their rivals Simba have 29 having played the same number of games.

The match kicked off on a high tempo with both teams trying to score an early goal.

However, the hosts were slightly more aggressive and managed to draw the first blood in the seventh minute.

Zambian Chirwa capitalised on Msuva’s well executed pass to give Yanga the lead. It was his fifth goal of the season.

JKT Ruvu, who usually surrender maximum points to Yanga fought hard to level the score, but their efforts were to no avail until the halftime break.

JKT Ruvu returned to the second half more energetically and almost got the equaliser in the 48th minute save for Atupele Green’s uncharacteristic miss with the goalkeeper to beat.

Yanga gradually stamped their authority and second half substitute Tambwe doubled their advantage in the 64th minute with a stupendous goal that sparked celebration from outgoing coach Hans van der Pluijm.

The Dutchman, who stepped down on Monday, was on the stand as assistant coach Juma Mwambusi guided the defending champions.

Msuva, who created the first goal, got himself on the scoresheet in the 83rd minute after outpacing JKT Ruvu’s defenders before lofting the ball past goalie Said Kipao. Tambwe initiated the move.

The Burundian came back to haunt the visitors in the 90th minute after taking advantage of loose ball in the area to make it 4-0.

Line-ups

Yanga: Deogratius Munishi, Vincent Bossou, Hassan Kessy, Haji Mwinyi, Kelvin Yondani, Thaban Kamusoko, Simon Msuva/Juma Mahadhi (89), Haruna Niyonzima, Obrey Chirwa, Donald Ngoma/Amissi Tambwe (57) and Deus Kaseke/Geoffrey Mwashiuya (84).