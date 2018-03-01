Yanga close gap on Simba

By Oliver Albert @TheCitizenTz oalbert@mwananchi.cotz

Mtwara. Young Africans striker Pius Buswita and defender Hassan Kessy scored a goal apiece to give the Jangwani Street giants a 2-1 win over Ndanda FC at the Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium here on Wednesday.

The hard-fought victory, the first for Yanga against Ndanda at the Mtwara venue, means they now sit second in the Mainland Premier League with 40 points, five behind leaders Simba.

Yanga, needing a win to close gap on their archrivals Simba, broke the stalemate six minutes into the closely-contested match through Buswita.

Buswita connected home a cross by Kessy with a sizzling shot that gave goalkeeper Jeremia Kisubi no chance.

Yanga went two up in the 29th minute when Kessy cleverly beat two defenders just outside the penalty box to unleash a shot that went straight into the net.

They almost made stretched their lead in the 38th minute when referee, Florentina Zabron awarded them a penalty, after Ndanda defender John Tibar handled the ball in the penalty box in desperate efforts to a clear a goal-bound shot.

Goalkeeper Kisubi dived bravely to save Papy Kabamba Shitshimbi’s penalty.

Hosts Ndanda came out a more aggressive side in the second half and narrowed the deficit in the 46th minute though Nassor Kapama off a Mrisho Ngassa pass.

Yanga had never defeated Ndanda at the Stadium since 2014 when Ndanda earned promotion to the Mainland Premier League.

Line ups:

Yanga: Youthe Rostand, Hassan Kessy, Mwinyi Haji, Juma Saidi, Kelvin Yondani, Pato Ngonyani, Emanuel Martin, Papy Kabamba Tshishimbi, Pius Buswita, Raphael Daud and Ibrahim Ajibu

Ndanda: Jeremia Kisubi, Willium Lucian, Abdallah Seleman, Ahmed Wazir, Hemed Khoja, Jacob Massawe, John Tibar, Majid Bakari, Ahmad Msumi, Nassor Kapama and Mrisho Ngassa