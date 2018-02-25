Yanga face tricky test

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mainland Tanzania champions Young Africans today play Majimaji of Ruvuma in the Azam HD Federation Cup.

The match, which will take place at Majimaji Stadium, is expected to be extremely tough as both teams gun for victory to qualify for quarterfinals.

The winner will represent Tanzania to the African Confederation Cup.

Majimaji are expected to revenge a 1-4 defeat in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League at the National Stadium.

Majimaji head coach Habib Kondo said they take the match seriously.

However, Kondo sees something ominous as some key players have boycotted the team mainly due to unpaid signing fees.

“I am in trouble; many players have boycotted the team and they are out due to various demands. But I have a strategy. What I can do is to mix the players with U-20 ones and confront our foes. I have to acknowledge that we are facing serious challenges.

“We have good U-20 players and I am sure they will perform superbly. I know Yanga will be highly motivated as they qualified for the first round of the African Champions League. It won’t be an easy match.”

Young Africans assistant coach Shadrack Nsajigwa speaks of his team focusing on winning to qualify for the next round.

He believes the players will not let him down although he expects the match to tough.

“We won 4-1 at the National Stadium and our rivals will try to revenge and proceed to represent Tanzania to the Confederation Cup. It will be a tough encounter.”

Obrey Chirwa, Pius Buswita, Ibrahim Ajibu, Juma Mahadhi and Emmanuel Martin are expected to among Jangwani Street team’s top players to feature in the match.

Young Africans Sports Club is an old outfit established in 1935 in Dar es Salaam. Majimaji FC, based in Songea town, is relatively young.