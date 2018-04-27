Yanga face uphill task to stop Simba’s record

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Mainland champions, Young Africans, will have an uphill task in defending their title as this does not only require them to beat their arch-rivals, Simba SC, but to win a series of several matches they are yet to play.

It means, beating their arch-rivals will only revive their title hopes, and also stop the unbeaten run of the Msimbazi Street club in the ongoing Mainland league.

Young Africans are placed second with 48 points from 23 matches. The team has so far won 13 matches, nine draws and losing one. Simba, on the other hand, have so far collected 59 points after winning 17 matches out of 25 they have played, eight draws, with no loss.

Simba have also scored 58 goals while conceding 13 while Young Africans have scored 40 goals and conceded 13. Young Africans secretary general Charles Boniface Mkwasa said that they know the importance of the encounter and so are preparing themselves to win.

“I’m now (yesterday) on my way to Morogoro where the team has camped. Our target is to win the match and continue to chase the title. It is a very important match to us. We have taken all precautions ahead of the encounter,” said Mkwasa. The team will miss the services of Zimbabwean striker Donald Ngoma who is nursing injuries. Other players are now training at the Highland Ground in Morogoro ahead of the encounter.

As for Simba SC, victory on Sunday’s encounter will widen the gap of points and goals against their arch-rivals. The Msimbazi Street Boys are also camping in Morogoro Region. Simba are fired up as they have not landed the title for five consecutive seasons.