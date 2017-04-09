Yanga now eye progress

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans took a wafer-thin lead to the second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup playoff tie against MC Alger of Algeria yesterday after winning 1-0 at the National Stadium.

Zimbabwean playmaker Thabani Kamusoko was the hero after scoring the solitary goal in the 61st minute to extend their unbeaten run in Caf-organised competitions this season.

Yanga need at least a draw in Algiers next Saturday to sail through to the money-spinning group stage where 16 playoffs winners will be pooled into four groups. The 16 qualifiers are entitled to $275,000 (approximately Sh614,075,000).

However, the big question in the minds of millions of fans is; can they be able to end their hoodoo when playing away to teams from North Africa? The Jangwani Street heavyweights have always crashed out of the Caf championships when paired with the teams from northern Africa and yesterday’s slim win is a cause for concern.

Yanga, who had a lion’s share of possession in both halves, have themselves to blame for failing to register a big-margin victory on home soil after squandering a host of clear-cut chances.

However, Yanga assistant coach Juma Mwambusi was in defiant mood, saying it was not the end of the road for the Jangwani boys.

Mwambusi boasted that they have a squad that has the quality to defy the odds this time around.

“It is a good result. We dominated the match and created many chances, but unluckily we could not score many goals. Nonetheless, the most important thing is that we have won the first leg,’ said the former Mbeya City boss.

He added: “We have to come up with an apt strategy for the second leg next week. We expect a backlash in Algiers, but we have the team that is capable of absorbing the shocks.”