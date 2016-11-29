Yanga raid Zesco for midfielder

By Charles Abel @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Mainland champions Young Africans are edging closer to securing the signature of Zesco United midfield kingpin, Justin Zulu.

The Zambian was expected to jet into the country last night and seal the deal today before linking up with the rest of the team in training.

Should the deal go through, he will re-unite with his former coach George Lwandamina who was unveiled at the Jangwani Street club headquarters last week.

The Vodacom Premier League defending champions had failed to bring another Zesco player, Meshack Chaila, who still have a long-term contract with the Zambian outfit.

The player was identified by Lwandamina who had earlier stated his unwillingness to sign any player in the mid-season transfer window.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Yanga source privy to the registration committee officials, confirmed that negotiations were in an advanced stage and that Zulu may sign a contract today.

“It’s true that talks were in progress with his agent. I can confirm that the deal is as good as done. They will finalise a few processes before announcing a new boy at Yanga,” he said.

“He will be here tonight (last night) and it is highly likely that he will put pen-to-paper tomorrow (today). He will certainly link up with his new teammates straightaway.”

Zulu has a lot of experience playing for different clubs in Israel including Hapoel Beer Sheva and Golden Arrows of South Africa.

He made his national team debut in 2011. The midfielder is renowned for his ability to score long-range goals and defensive in nature.

He will join the team that has already embarked on training in Dar es Salaam ahead of the resumption of premiership’s second half of the 2016/17 season.

Lwandamina took over from Dutchman Hans van der Pluijm who has been promoted to the position of technical director.