Yanga sparkle as Lipuli pay price for mistakes

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans continued to shine in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League following their 2-0 victory against Lipuli at Samora Stadium yesterday.

It was the second win. The defending champions won 2-1 against Azam FC in a previous league match at Azam Complex.

Goals from Papy Kambamba Tshishimbi and Pius Buswita were enough to make Young Africans’ fans happy in an encounter away from home, which was attended by soccer lovers from Iringa and neighbouring regions.

Young Africans’ Congolese midfielder Tshishimbi scored in the 19th minute following a corner kick from Geoffrey Mwashiuya.

Mistakes made by Lipuli goalkeeper Agathon Anthony fail to stop Emmanuel Martin’s header, plunging hundreds of the team fans into sadness after the ball bounced to Tshishimbi who scored easily.

Buswita scored in the 55th minute after a cross from Obrey Chirwa. Former Mbao FC midfielder beat Anthony to score the goal.

The victory has propelled the Jangwani giants to the second position in the league after collecting 31 points from 15 matches.

In the previous encounter, the teams drew 1-1 at Uhuru Stadium.

Yanga started the match with a quick pace, aiming to score early goals, but the Lipuli defence under Novat Lufunga and Ugandan George Owino cleared all dangerous attacks.

Lipuli missed many clear scoring chances through Jamal Mnyate and Abdallah Seif Karie who either shot wide or shot straight to Young Africans goalkeeper Ramadhan Kabwili who substituted Cameroonian custodian Youthe Rostand in 17th minute to make his debut in the mainland league.

Young Africans could score many goals in the encounter, but their strikers let them down. The team will on Tuesday play against Njombe Mji at Uhuru Stadium.

In another match, Singida United beat Mwadui FC at Namfua Stadium in Singida.

Mwadui were the first to score in the 11th minute through Awadhi Juma before Awesu Awesu added the second in the 30th minute.

At Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya, Tanzania Prisons won 2-0 against Njombe Mji, thanks to Salum Kimenya and Eliuta Mpepo who scored the goals.