Yanga still at ‘snail pace’

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions, Young Africans, has continued posting unpromising results in the ongoing Tanzania Mainland premier league after recording a barren draw against Mtibwa Sugar the Uhuru Stadium.

This is the third draw for the Young Africans since the start of the league on August 26. The Jangwani giants recorded a 1-1 draw against newly promoted team, Lipuli FC, at the same venue before registering another 1-1 draw against Majimaji of Ruvuma at Majimaji Stadium.

The team posted the victory against 1-0 against Njombe Mji at Sabasaba Stadium and later won 1-0 against Ndanda FC at Uhuru Stadium. The results shocked team fans at Uhuru Stadium.

Despite its domination in the encounter, Young Africans created few scoring chances in the encounter and wasted all. Geofrey Mwashiuya made a fine move and Pius Buswita and Ibrahim failed to convert home a bouncing ball from Mtibwa Sugar’s goalkeeper Benedict Tinocco.

Obrey Chirwa, Raphael Daudi and Donald Ngoma also created scoring chances and failed to score.

Mtibwa Sugar made few attacks through, Salum Kihimbwa, Stamili Mbonde and Kelvin Sabato, but their shots were saved by Young Africans Cameroonian goalkeeper Yuthe Rostand or blocked by its defenders.

The results made Mtibwa Sugar to continue dominating the top position with 11 points, while Young Africans sits in the fifth with nine points. Azam FC’s new promoted, Paulo Peter secured his team from the defeat after equalising in the 87 in the match against Singida United at the Jamhuri Stadium.

Singida United were the first to score in the 40th through Danny Usengimana following a goal penetration pass from Deus Kaseke.