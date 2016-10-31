Yanga sustain pressure on Simba

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans put Mbao FC to the sword with a resounding 3-0 victory at the Uhuru Stadium yesterday.

The Jangwani Street teams cut Simba’s lead at the top of the premiership log to five points, courtesy of Vincent Bossou, Mbuyu Twite and Amissi Tambwe.

Yanga now have 27 from 12 matches as their bitter rivals enjoy a bird’s view at the top with 32 points from a similar number of games.

Yanga will face another tough test on Wednesday when they visit Mbeya City who squeezed out a 3-2 win over Majimaji on Saturday.

Simba will be hoping to rack up more points from their Lake Zone trip when they square up against third-placed Stand United at Kambarage Stadium.

Azam, who are lethargically finding their feet, will also have a testing match against Toto Africans at the Kirumba Stadium on Wednesday. Both sides head into the match with fresh memories of victories in the previous matches.

Yesterday’s match saw Yanga head coach Hans van der Pluijm return to the dugout after being re-instated following his decision to step down last Monday.

The Dutchman opted to tender a resignation letter after rumours spread that Zesco’s George Lwandamina had signed a two-year contract to replace him. The Dutchman received a warm welcome to the touchline and his boys did not let him down as they ensured that Yanga exerted more pressure on the Msimbazi Street giants who have yet to lose a match this season.

Yanga have scored 13 goals in just three matches; having dispatched Kagera Sugar 6-2 followed by a 4-0 thrashing of JKT Ruvu.

In yesterday’s match, Yanga were the superior side from the outset, but could not unlock the Mbao’s watertight defence in the first half.

Yanga fans were the most worried on the stands as they witnessed their team go to the break without a goal at their home ground.

The home team, however, could have scored at least two goals save for misses from Tambwe, Obrey Chirwa, Deus Kaseke and Simon Msuva.

Yanga returned to the second half a more aggressive side and it took four minutes to break the deadlock through the Togolese who converted from Haruna Niyonzima’s well taken free-kick.

The home team doubled their advantage in the 55th minute after Mbao goalie Emmanuel Mseja failed to deal with Twite’s throw-in, which he pushed into his own net.

Mbao fought hard to reduce the deficit, but they were Yanga who celebrated again after scoring the third goal in the 75th minute through Tambwe.

Another match played yesterday saw Ruvu Shooting hold high-flying Stand United to a barren draw.

Line-ups

Yanga: Deogratius Munishi, Hassan Kessy/Thabani Kamusoko, Mwinyi Hajji Mngwali, Andrew Vincent, Vincent Bossou, Mbuyu Twite, Simon Msuva, Haruna Niyonzima, Amisi Tambwe, Obrey Chirwa/Donald Ngoma, Deus Kaseke/Juma Mahadhi.