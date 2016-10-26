Yanga tackle Ruvu as Pluijm waves goodbye

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The technical bench shake-up has not settled yet, but Young Africans will have to tackle another Vodacom Premier League obstacle at the Uhuru Stadium this evening.

The defending champions take on JKT Ruvu in a rescheduled league match, hoping to close the gap on leaders Simba SC who have racked up 29 points from 11 matches.

Yanga will head into the game without their head coach, Hans van der Pluijm, who stepped down on Monday after the management handed Zambian tactician George Lwandamila a two-year contract to take up the coaching role.

The Dutchman was offered the club’s technical director position, but declined and opted to resign. He is entitled to a hefty payoff for Yanga did not inform him of the change. Pluijm, who has guided the Jangwani Street club to three titles in two seasons, had signed a two-year contract extension in January.

Yanga’s assistant coach Juma Mwambusi is likely to be in the touch lines today despite rumours that he will also go.

Mwambusi led a training session yesterday at the Police Officers Mess ground where by Pluijm attended and waved goodbye to fans.

Yanga vice-captain Haruna Niyonzima expressed his disappointment over Pluijm’s fate, but called on fans and members to move on and cheer the team to victory.

“We would have liked to play today under Pluijm, but unfortunately he has resigned. You know how it feels, but we will be up to the challenge against JKT Ruvu,” said the Rwandan international.

“Our focus is on the next match and we will take one match after another. I know the new coach will come with his philosophy, but we will work hard to adapt and hopefully we will overtake Simba after a few matches.”

Yanga have 21 points from 10 matches and a win this evening will bridge the gap to just five points.

“The race to the title is still very long; we can’t say Simba will win it at this time of the season. We dropped some points, but we are back on track and expect us to be on top after a few rounds,” bragged Niyonzima.

Approached for comment, Mwambusi opted to stay mum as he waits for his fate following Pluijm’s resignation.

JKT Ruvu head coach Malale Hamsin has maintained a calm front on his side’s dreadful league start, promising to bounce back in style.

“We haven’t lost focus after a wobbly start. I am positive that we will bounce back because the team has the quality, mental strength and good character. We will definitely bounce back,” he said.

JKT Ruvu are placed 15th in the 16-team league with nine points garnered from 11 matches.