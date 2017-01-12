Yanga turn focus on Premier League after Mapinduzi exit

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans technical bench has said no one should be blamed for their 4-2 defeat to their archrivals Simba in the Mapinduzi Cup semi-final clash in Zanzibar.

In the first formal reaction after the loss on Tuesday night, Yanga assistant coach Juma Mwambusi said they have turned their focus on the Mainland Premier League.

Yanga were eliminated on penalties after their players, Deogratius Munishi and Haji Mwinyi missed the first and the fourth shots respectively in the tense clash at the Amaan Stadium.

The Msimbazi Reds won the battle of the titans 4-2 in post-match penalty shootouts after a barren draw in the regulation time.

Mwambusi said despite the players’ good show, they faced a series of injuries and caused some of the key players fail to play.

“No one should be blamed, we played well and managed to create many scoring chances, sometimes there is lucky in football. We have now turned our focus on the Premier League,” said Mwambusi.

He said they would work on how to improve penalty taking. Yanga seem to have big problems in penalties because they rarely win matches decided by the spot shots.

They were eliminated by 4-3 in the African Champions League by El Ahly of Egypt and missed a chance to qualify in group stage in 2014 edition.

The team also lost 4-1 in last year’s Community Shield match at the National Stadium. The club players are also known to have missed several penalties in regular time in various competitions.

Meanwhile, Simba goalkeeper trainer, Idd Salim has said that they expected to win Tuesday’s game even on penalties because they had already prepared for the challenge.

In the match, Simba newly signed goalkeeper Danie Agyei saved two penalties to make the team qualify to the final.