Yanga victory signals danger to Simba

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions, Young Africans have sounded warning after humiliating Kagera Sugar 6-2 in the ongoing Tanzania Mainland Vodacom Premier League at the CCM Kaitaba Stadium.

The victory made the Jangwani Street club to move up to the second position of the standing after collecting 21 points with the best goal difference. The position was before under Stand United, but due to the difference they now come third.

So far Young Africans have netted 20 goals while conceding only three while Stand United have netted 11 and conceded nine.

Apart from moving to the second position pressuring their arch rivals, Simba SC, who are at the top with 26 points, the win has set record.

Before, Simba SC and Mbao FC had set the record of 4-0 and 4-1 victory against Majimaji and Ruvu Shooting respectively. Simba SC registered victory during the match held at the National Stadium and Mbao FC at the Mabatini ground.

Young Africans started the match with low note and allowed Kagera Sugar to score in the third through Mbaraka Yusuph who beat the team’s long serving defender, Kelvin Yondani, before the hard short.

However, Young Africans equalized two minutes later through Donald Ngoma following the good cross from Simon Msuva. Young Africans celebrated the second goal in the 21st through Msuva after bouncing ball from Kagera Sugar’s goalie, Hussein “Casilas” Sharrif following hard shot from Haruna Niyonzima. Five minutes later Obrey Chirwa scored the third following another bouncing ball this time following Msuva’s hard shot.

Kagera Sugar’s Mbaraka Yusuf reduced the gap in the 48th after scoring the second goal before Deus Kaseke scored the fourth in 57th after he was made clear by Msuva who played well with Niyonzima.

Young Africans increased the pace of the game and scored the fifth goal in the 63rd through Chirwa following the recommendable job of Msuva and later Ngoma scored the sixth in 73rd after Msuva’s good pass.