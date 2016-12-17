Young Africans’ Lwandamina in his first real test

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Mainland Vodacom Premier League second round kicks off today with the main action taking place at the Uhuru Stadium where defending champions Young Africans face JKT Ruvu.

League leaders Simba SC have a game tomorrow against Ndanda FC. But it’s a particularly anxious moment for Yanga fans as they wait with bated breath for what the club’s new coach Zambian George Lwandamina has to deliver in his first Premier League assignment.

The match comes as Young Africans are still smarting from a 0-2 humiliation at the hands of JKT of Zanzibar a week ago.

At the Sokoine Stadium, Mbeya City have a date with Kagera Sugar while at the Mabatini ground, Ruvu Shooting face Mtibwa Sugar, while Mwadui have an acidic test against Toto African at the Mwadui Complex.

Yanga face a basement placed JKT Ruvu that is battling relegation at position 14 with 13 points from 15 matches. It’s will be a battle pitying two new coaches -- JKT has a new manager in Bakari Shime.

The defending champions who have so far collected 33 points from 15 matches, have a chance to replace Simba SC at the top if they win today.

But Shime, who is also the U-17 national soccer team head coach, is optimistic that his team will win against the country’s soccer giants.

“We are looking forward to victory; I know it is not an easy match due to the fact that Young Africans are a top team and they are also look ing for victory. We are not in the best position in the league standings and our main task is to take the team out of the demotion zone,” said Shime.

Lwandamina who will be leading the team for the first time in a league match, has to show his prowess and prove he has what it takes to move the defending champions forward.

Yanga is expected to use Zambian holding midfielder Justin Zulu who joined the team as a free agent. Zulu played in the first match against JKU and did not show the best standard.