Young Africans’ Pluijm is back ‘by public demand’

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. While speculation is still rife on the full circumstances surrounding Young Africans coach Hans van Der Pluijm’s shocking resignation and dramatic return this week, the man at the centre of it all has spoken out.

In an interview with The Citizen yesterday, Pluijm revealed that he could not have pulled his resignation through considering the pleas he received from fans and elite members of the club who wanted him to stay.

“I made the decision to withdraw my resignation after scores of fans, club members and senior officials (in government) asked me to stay,” said the Yanga coach.

In a letter to Pluijm, a copy of which has been made available to The Citizen, Young Africans management refused to acknowledge their technician’s resignation citing his success in leading the Jangwani Street side to successive wins in the Mainland Vodacom Premier League.

They also hailed him for taking the club to the elite soccer tournament at the continental level. Part of the letter read:

“Since you joined Young Africans Sports Club in December 2014, your achievements have been tremendous and you helped the team to win championship in the Vodacom Premier league, twice, consecutively, the Community Shield and TFF FA Cup; with this record (sic) the management of Young Africans Sports Club has declined your resignation request.”

Signed by the club’s acting secretary general Baraka Deusdedit, the letter also directed Pluijm to resume his duties as head coach.

The club thanked the Home Affairs minister Mwigulu Nchemba for intervening. The minister is a member of the club.

Pluijm tendered his resignation letter amid reports that the management at the Jangwani Street club had brought in a Zambian coach, George Lwandamina, to take over the reins.

In an interview with The Citizen after he delivered the letter, the seemingly frustrated Yanga coach hinted that he was no longer certain of his future with the title holders.

He, however, said he accepted his fate and would be leaving the club a happy man after his successful stint. The management has been coy on the circumstances surrounding the resignation.

But many Young Africans fans across the country, and football pundits expressed shock at the decision by the Dutch technician.

What possibly shocked football fans is the fact that there had been no indication of early Pluijm exit, especially considering how he has so far led the club. Since then, Yanga management has not said much over reports that they planned to hire the Zambian coach to replace Pluijm.

