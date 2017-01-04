Young Africans ‘boss’ refutes exit reports

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans technical director Hans van der Pluijm has categorically refuted reports that he is finalising plans to join Azam FC.

“I am not leaving Young Africans. I am happy here and I am not considering leaving,” Pluijm told The Citizen yesterday. This comes in the wake of reports that Azam want the former Yanga head coach ahead of their remaining Mainland Premier League, Azam HD Confederation Cup and this year’s Africa Confederation Cup.

Azam are reportedly seeking to hire the Dutch tactician after failing to recruit Majimaji FC head coach Kally Ongalla.

The former Cecafa Kagame Cup champions have been far from impressive this season, losing matches they should have won.

And the club leadership reportedly believes that Pluijm is the right man to steer their ship in the right direction.

On Monday, they laboured to beat less fancied Zimamoto in the Mapinduzi Cup match at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

Mathematically, the Chamazi outfit has given up the Premier League title race, and need a new coach so as to restore the team’s dented pride in the top flight. But Pluijm has insisted that he is still committed to his job at the Jangwani Street team and that has not spoken to Azam over a possible move.

“I have not spoken to spoken to anyone from Azam. I, therefore, don’t know where this report is coming from,” he said.

The news will come as a massive boost for Yanga, who need all the concentration to clinch the Mapinduzi Cup title for the first time since the championship’s incision.

Pluijm, who was left behind when left for Zanzibar last week, said he join the team in the Indian Isles on Saturday when the Mainland champions take on Azam FC in the Mapiduzi Cup clash at Amaan Stadium.