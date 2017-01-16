Monday, January 16, 2017

Youngsters in Dar for ARS clinic

In Summary

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A football clinic for outstanding players scouted during the sixth edition of Airtel Rising Stars tournament, starts tomorrow in the city.

Over 60 boys and girls from nine regions across the country arrived in Dar es Salaam yesterday for the week-long clinic.

Organised by Airtel Tanzania in collaboration with Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), the week-long training will be conducted by the youth national team coaches.

The youngsters are those who sparkled at the 2016 Airtel Rising Stars tournament, according to the TFF technical director, Salim Madadi.

Madadi said yesterday that preparations for the clinic designed to unearth a new generation of the country’s soccer stars were in place.

“I am optimistic that this short training will equip them with the necessary football knowledge,” said Madadi.

Amrani Rajabu from Morogoro, one of the youngsters expected to participate in the training, said it would help him become a better player in the future.

“The clinic will help me to learn new things,” he said.


