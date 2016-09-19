Youth, women football can change country’s fortunes

By Ally Mtumwa

Tanzania has been striving to lift the standard of football for decades, but there is little to be proud of despite immense financial support from Fifa.

The money from the world football governing organisation is meant to empower the technical department, which plays an integral role as far as the development of the game in the country is concerned.

While the future does not look gloomy anymore, it is definitely high time Tanzania envisaged the possibility of investing more in the youth and women football.

Much has been said about the youth football development, but least is aired about women football now that it is one of the main agendas of Caf and Fifa.

Women football was introduced in England in 1920 and abolished a year later due to a couple of challenges including cultural and ethic ones. It was reintroduced with vigour in 1970, bringing it up to the limelight as one of the major sports in the world.

The historical background of women football confirms the game to be of recent and there is still a chance for Tanzania to excel to the apex and join the giants of women football on the continent and the world at large.

It is very unfortunate that the game was introduced in Tanzania a little bit late and seriously played in Dar es Salaam alone in the early 1990s. Mburahati Queens and Sayari have been dominant in the women football since its inception.

These two big clubs inspired the rest of the regions to take up the idea although it took quite a long time to meet the standards reached by the pioneers. This gave the TFF no choice than transforming the two clubs as a pool where the national team (Twiga Stars) players would be selected.

So efforts to develop the game in the entire country constantly faced a cultural challenge with many believing that it was unethical for girls to play and appear in shorts as it exposes the restricted parts of their bodies to the public.

This made it difficult for the women football to develop in the streets and schools where most teachers discouraged and punished those who tried to play.

Leaving aside the controversial beliefs, time has dramatically changed exposing the opportunity lying in women football as beneficial to the players, their families and the country.

It is obvious the whole nation is now sensitized and a considerable number of parents and teachers are quite aware of what women football is and many girls all over the country are now flooding the training grounds seeking enrolment with various football academies and local clubs as well.

Women football was once ignored by not being considered as the priority of the former Football Association of Tanzania (FAT) as a result, the parents and the school teachers were not sensitized on the matter.

The association concentrated much with big time soccer, supervising the national league and cherishing Yanga and Simba the biggest clubs in Tanzania football.

A lot of Tanzanians believe that women football once given full attention, the country will soon start winning trophies from international competitions.

It has been pedagogically proved that women are good learners and they always strive to achieve their goal, which will make it easy for coaches to train.

My piece of advice to the TFF is; they should come up with regulations that will force all Premier League clubs to register their women teams together with U-20 squads while the regional and district football associations can be asked to register a certain number of teams.

On the government side, schools should be directed to introduce women football. It must also be compulsory in school games like Umitashumta and Umiseta.

Otherwise we sincerely praise the initiative taken by the TFF for introducing the women football league, which is expected to start on October 4. It is one of the major achievements by the federation under president Jamal Malinzi.