Friday, July 13, 2018

#WC2018: Argentina's Nestor Pitana to referee World Cup final

 

In Summary

  • Pitana, a former actor who has already refereed four games including the tournament opener between host nation Russia and Saudi Arabia and France's quarter-final win over Uruguay, will take charge of Sunday's showpiece at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.
Advertisement

Nestor Pitana of Argentina will referee the World Cup final between France and Croatia, FIFA announced on Thursday.

Pitana, a former actor who has already refereed four games including the tournament opener between host nation Russia and Saudi Arabia and France's quarter-final win over Uruguay, will take charge of Sunday's showpiece at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

He will have two more Argentines, Hernan Maidana and Juan Pablo Belatti as assistant referees. Dutch referee Bjorn Kuipers will be the fourth official backed up by another Dutchman, Erwin Zeinstra.

In addition to handling a French victory, Pitana was also in charge when Croatia beat Denmark in the last 16 on penalties.

 

The 43-year-old's other game in Russia was Sweden's 3-0 group-stage victory over Mexico.

 

In Brazil in 2014, Pitana refereed four matches. The last was France's 1-0 loss to eventual champions Germany in the quarter-finals.

 

For the third-place playoff between Belgium and England in Saint Petersburg on Saturday, FIFA have selected Iranian referee Alireza Faghani.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Top ten science students in ACSEE form six exams

Dar es Salaam. The National Examination Council (Necta) has today on July 13, 2018 released the

Ten worst performing schools in 2018 ACSEE form six exams

Jangwani Girls Secondary School is among them!

  • News
    Necta names top ten schools in 2018 ACSEE form six exams  
  • News
    Zakaria denied bail, high court takes the case  
  • News
    Tanzania concerned as 80,000 tonnes of sugar remain in warehouses  
  • News
    More confusion on Costech/Twaweza poll saga  