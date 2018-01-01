Stakeholders criticize politicians who shift to other parties

Dar es Salaam. The recent frequent defection by politicians from one party to another could be a sign of lack of political maturity and is bad for the Tanzanian nascent democracy, stakeholders have said.

Speaking at various occasions over the weekend stakeholders said although moving from one party to another was common in politics worldwide reasons given by many party hoppers do not hold water.

“Hopping from one party to another is the right of any politician. But why do all of them give the same reason whenever they move from the Opposition to the ruling party?” Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe queried at a press conference on Sunday.

Nape Nnauye, a CCM legislator from the Mtama Constituency, said arbitrary defections were dangerous even for intraparty democracies.

Speaking at a live interview with a local TV Station on Sunday Mr Nnauye, a former minister for Information in President John Magufuli’s government, said political parties should strive to recruit new members from among those who have not yet joined political parties.

“Let those who are in political parties remain there so that we may be able to compete. If you bring all of them to the ruling party how would we compete?” he queried.

He added that many party members are disappointed when politicians join from other parties and are immediately given leadership positions within then party.

Dr Gideon Shoo also said, in the same TV interview, that party hopping by politicians who have been elected to public offices cost taxpayers billions of money in by-elections.