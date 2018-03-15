Stakeholders move to draft regulations on marine sector

By Hellen Nachilongo @musanachi60 hnachilongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Marine sector stakeholders met to discuss the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Act No 14 of 2017, which seeks to establish the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (Tasac) so as to draft its regulations.

The Parliament enacted the shipping agencies Act last year, which was gazzeted on February 16.

Tasac acting director general Japhet Loisimaye explained that Tasac will regulate ports, shipping services, maritime safety, security and the entire maritime sector.

“Regulations presented to stakeholders include shipping agents, miscellaneous port services regulation, 2018, complaints handling procedures, services provider levies and fees,” he said.

In view of this, he added that regulations include dry port, cargo consolidators and deconsolidates, clearing and forwarding agents.

“Despite regulations submitted to stakeholders for comments and views, the corporation is still obliged to prepare more instruments necessary for effective performance of its functions,” he said.

Apart from that, Mr Loisimaye said that by means of concession, joint venture, public, private partnership to delegate its own functions of providing shipping agency services to one or more parties.

For his part, Freight and Forwarders Agency vice president Mr Edward Urio expressed concerns that the establishment of Tasac will make life difficult to freight forwarders due to high penalties imposed by the Act, which established Tasac.

According to him, when starting a company they are supposed to have capital of not less than Sh50 million but when violating the Act they are forced to pay a fine of between Sh40 million and Sh60 million.

Tanzania Cargo Consolidators Association (TCCA) treasury Hawa Ali said that forming Tasca was a good progress for the government because the corporation would be able to monitor dubious cargo that could be transported without its authority.