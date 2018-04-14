Star Media to pay Sh3bn to TBC as per CAG report

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. The Tanzania-based digital satellite firm Star Media is expected to pay Sh3 billion this year as ‘good will’ to the national broadcaster, Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC), as the two institutions look to settling woes that have dogged their contract for years.

On Wednesday, the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Prof Mussa Assad, revealed weaknesses in the contract between the two major broadcasting/communications institutions, saying that Sh34.4 billion in tax exemptions regarding the purchase of decoders had been misappropriated.

In his report, Prof Assad said that Star Media Company was illegitimately collecting $30.11 million as depreciation fee. He also said that Star Media was not paying capital investment to the tune of $650,000.

According to the CAG, Star Media had for seven consecutive years been operating at a loss, which mainly contributed to charging depreciation expenses on decoders sold to customers. This is contrary to the practice of other companies in the same industry.

Yesterday, the minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, said all the irregularities noted by the CAG were indeed true – and that the government has taken the requisite measures to rectify the situation through various committees set up under his ministerial docket.

Dr Mwakyembe also said that the committees he formed presented a report of their findings to his office on February 20 this year, confirming the anomalies unearthed by CAG.

The committees further revealed that the contract entered into between TBC and Star Media’s parent company, Star Communications, was bad in law. Also, it gave exclusive powers to the latter to oversee financial operations, thereby side-lining TBC whose shares in the joint venture amount to 35 per cent of the total shareholding. Dr Mwakyembe also said that TBC and Star Media have entered into a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), agreeing to operate in a transparent manner as recommended by the government controller and auditor-general.

In the event, an autonomous board of directors – Star Media Board, led by TBC director general Dr Ayoub Ryoba – has been formed to harmonise the shareholding capacities of the two companies, and oversee the new agreement.