State acts to curb vaccine shortage

By Samuel Kamndaya; @TheCitizenTz; stindwa@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The ministry of Health, Community development, Gender, Children and the Elderly has received Sh8 billion from the Treasury for importation of vaccines to address a countrywide shortage, it has been said.

The money, which is part of a Sh16-billion annual budget that the government injects into infants’ vaccines, will help Tanzania acquire the vaccines for six months, according to minister for Health, Community development, Gender, Children and the Elderly Ummy Mwalimu.

“I urge parents to ensure that their children receive these vital vaccines as soon as they arrive in the country,” Ms Mwalimu, who was in the company of the ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr Mpoki Ulisubisya, said yesterday. She acknowledged that Tanzania had a shortage of three of the seven vital vaccines for infants during the past few weeks, forcing the government to act promptly.

The vaccines, which are in shortage, include Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG), oral polio vaccine (OPV) and Tetanus Toxid (TT).

BCG is primarily used to prevent the infants from contracting tuberculosis, while OPV and TT is used to prevent poliomyelitis and tetanus respectively.

According to Ms Mwalimu, the government has ordered the vaccines through the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) and expects to receive a consignment of two million doses of BCG on September 28, 2016.

Similarly, on Monday next week the government will receive two million doses of polio vaccines, while some 1.24 million doses of tetanus will be received two days before - that is on September 26, 2016. Tetanus is a life-threatening bacterial disease, whereby the germs enter the body through open wounds.