State set to increase levy on charcoal

By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has announced plans to increase charcoal levy to discourage the use of the commodity.

Tourism and Natural Resources minister Jumanne Magembe told a one-day workshop on sustainable environmental management that charcoal accounts for 90 per cent of energy used at homes for cooking in urban areas. “Unfortunately, even in places where other forms of energy are available, charcoal is used. In major urban areas such as Dar es Salaam, many people still use it. This should be discouraged,” said Prof Maghembe.

According to him, 60 per cent of all charcoal in the country is used in Dar es Salaam. The minister of State in the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environment), Mr January Makamba, said it was high time experts promoted alternative sources of energy for the majority of people to afford. He quoted researchers as saying one per cent increase in population leads to a 14 per cent rise in charcoal demand.

On Tuesday Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa advised residents in Dar-es Salaam to reduce the use of charcoal in cooking. He said government would put in place a policy for proper forest management alongside exploiting its resources.