Still no arrests after offices of two law companies broken into

No arrests have been made by the police two months after the offices of Arusha-based law firms Ideal Chambers and Equality Attorneys were broken into. Arusha Regional Police Commander Charles Mkumbo confirmed that investigations were underway.
While at the Equality Chambers some documents were carted away, three laptops and computer servers whose value could not be immediately established were stolen from Ideal Chambers.
Both offices are in well secured commercial buildings in the heart of Arusha. Officials of both firms have not linked the break-ins to the high-profile cases they have been handling but admitted that they were puzzled. (Moses Mashalla)