Stock market to list ten public entities in 3 years: Treasury

By Julius Mathias @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) plans to list 10 public entities in the next three years.

The aim is to stimulate trading and enable many Tanzanians to own shares in the institutions.

That was said here on Friday by Treasury Registrar Lawrence Mafuru during a ceremony to honour winners of the DSE Members Award.

The competition was organised by DSE to improve openness and accountability.

The Citizen was among the winners in the category of media organisations which covered DSE news deeply and extensively.

The Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation emerged the winner in the category of media houses which excelled in publishing DSE news online.

Other winners include CRDB Bank which became the best investor while Orbit Securities was named the best broker and Stanbic Bank Tanzania the best depositor.

The Citizen managing editor Tom Mosoba said: “We are leading in reporting DSE because we have a weekly page which covers DSE. I think this is one thing which helped us to win.”

Mr Mafuru noted that the government appreciated work done by DSE.

He also said that the government would prepare an arrangement for many public institutions to list on the bourse.

He said listing of public firms will improve their accountability and openness, improving performance.

“We have experience since a number of companies have been listed. It is time Tanzanians start using DSE to own stake in best performing entities to improve business.”