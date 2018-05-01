Student loan beneficiaries to rise in next academic year

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The number of first year students who will benefit from Higher Education Students Loans Board (Heslb) for the 2018/19 academic year will rise by 7,300.

This was revealed yesterday in a budget speech tabled in the parliament by the minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Joyce Ndalichako who asked the assembly to approve her expenditure plan of Sh1.4 trillion for the 2018/19 financial year.

From the ministry’s expenditure plan, Heslb would issue a Sh427 billion loan to 123,285 beneficiaries including 40,554 first year students, up from 33,244 freshers las year.

The 2018/19 education budget has also gone up by Sh70 billion from Sh1.33 trillion which was approved in the 2017/18 financial year.

Besides, enrolment in the Vocational Education and Training Authority (Veta) is expected to hit 250,000 from 200,000 students last year. On the 147-page budget speech, Prof Ndalichako highlighted 17 priorities to be executed by her ministry, which include rehabilitation of 25 public schools and expansion of eight teaching colleges.

“Also it will construct new schools and teachers houses in Geita, Lindi, Njombe, Singida, Katavi, Ruvuma and Manyara regions using Sh140 billion set for Education Programme For Results (EP4R) programme,” she said.

In efforts to control quality of higher education, the minister said the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) will inspect 20 higher learning institutions and audit qualification of first year students who will be admitted for the 2018/19 academic year.

In 2017/18, TCU suspended 19 universities and cancelled 75 programmes offered by 22 higher learning institutions for failure to meet standards.

For their part, the parliamentary standing committee Social Development and Services Committee has asked the government to strengthen efforts to improve quality of education to enable the country to have enough skilled labour in the future.

Reading the committee’s opinion on behalf of its chairman, Mr Peter Serukamba, Nzega Urban MP, Mr Hussein Bashe said this would bridge the competence gap between public and private schools.

The committee also reiterated a call for the government to increase teachers, especially for primary schools and science teachers for secondary schools.

“The committee learnt that, there is shortage of 97,508 primary schools while the shortage of science teachers in secondary schools stands at 15,851,” he said. About the budget release, the committee asked the government to release the money on time to enable development projects to be implemented on time.

He was complimenting the statement by the minister that the ministry had received 75 per cent of its budget by March this year.

For their parts, MPs wanted the ministry to allow private schools to increase their pass marks beyond 30 per cent.

“The directive to use 30 per cent pass mark average does not augur well for improvement of education quality. Also allowing students who have not attained the marks to continue with studies just serves to reduce our education quality,” said Mr Goodluck Mlinga, the Ulanga MP. He was supported by Buyungu MP (Chadema) Kasuku Bilago who challenged the minister to copy the techniques used by private sector.