Students’ network chairman denied bail

By Berdina Majinge @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Iringa. Tanzania Students Networking Programme chairman Abdul Nondo was on Wednesday sent back to remand after Iringa Magistrate Court denied him bail.

Delivering the decision, Iringa Resident Magistrate John Mpitanjia said the court will rule on Mr Nondo’s bail application on March 26.

Mr Nondo was charged with disseminating false information on social media on March 7 that his life was in danger and claiming that he was kidnapped; all of which created public tension.

However, Mr Nondo denied the charges, which were read to him by state attorney Abeid Mwandalamo.

Mr Nondo was transferred to Iringa on Tuesday night, his lawyer, Mr Jebra Kambole, told The Citizen. Mr Nondo, 24, was reported missing on March 6, and reports of his disappearance went viral on social media.

The reports suggested that the student was abducted by unknown people while in Dar es Salaam.

A day later, he was found alive in Mafinga District, Iringa Region over 600 kilometres away from Dar es Salaam after presenting himself at a police station. Police in Iringa embarked on an investigation to determine the truth behind the student’s claim that he had been abducted. Police suspected that Mr Nondo may have made false claims.

The Police alleged Mr Nondo had intended to convince his fellow students to violate the laws of the land.