Students given academic capacity building training

By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbulu. About 719 pupils from 14 primary and secondary schools in the Mbulu administrative district of Manyara region, and the Mkalama district in Singida region, were empowered with academic capacity building by the Four Corners Cultural Programme (4CCP) to become ‘future heroes.’

The 4CCP project officer, Mr Nelson Faustin, said at a cultural festival in Mbulu on Saturday, March 24, that the pupils – who included ones with outstanding academic performance in the December 2017 examinations – were accompanied by 26 school teachers.

“Through the Norwegian Church of Aid (NCA) who sponsored the festive, the pupils were given academic capacity building training designed to enable them to understand their obligations to families and the nation,” Mr Faustin said – adding that the pupils were trained in mixed groups to ensure that the knowledge and skills they were imparted with would have maximum impact.

"We deployed competent facilitators to ensure that the pupils become good future leaders who are responsible to society,” he said.

The chief guest during the festive was the Mbulu district executive director (DED), Mr Hudson Kamoga. In the event, he called upon teachers in general to fulfil their responsibilities to pupils and students as a matter of course.

Noting that “teachers have huge contributions to make in preparing the nation’s future,” the DED said all that depends on their teachings; that, in their teachings, patriotism should be prioritized as a significant heritage.

"Integrity-imbued leaders of tomorrow are prepared today and, therefore, we need to be careful to avoid corrupt leaders in the future!”