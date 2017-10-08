By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. It is easier for the teen children to get right information on sexual and reproductive health in informal groups like clubs rather than from their parents and teachers, the Community Sensitization on Ending Child Marriage project implemented in Kitunda Ward by Children’s Dignity Forum (CDF) and Ilala municipal council has confirmed.

Aiming at conducting the community sensitisation to end child marriage, Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and teen pregnancy, the one year project has established that children have proven to be confident and happy when taught non-academic issues.

The project also established that clubs provide a platform for children to learn, share experiences and acquire skills, different from when they are with their parents or people they respect.

Ms Gladness Vitus, 16, a form three student at Kitunda secondary school says that she has learnt a lot of things after joining the CDF club.

She says it would have been very difficult for her to learn some of what she has learnt through the club if it was passed through teachers, parents or guardians she respects.

“Now I can see the difference and I have become confident not only in the club’s training sessions but also outside the club as I can monitor many challenges concerning FGM, early marriages, teen pregnancy and sexual and reproductive health challenges due to the knowledge I got,” she said.

She says during the club sessions she got a chance to visit other schools and hear various stories from her fellow students who experienced sexual harassments, FGM and even sexual and reproductive health challenges with not a knowledge on how to deal with such situations, including where to report.

She noted that some were her closely friends, but she had never heard them talk about the matters until when they were in club sessions.

“With the knowledge I got from CDF club in my school, I want to create more clubs, spend my life on educating my fellow girls on how FGM and early pregnancies can affect their health and their lives in general. I want them to be able to make right decisions on what they do and be bold to avoid temptations,” she said.

The CDF facilitator for teen girls, Ms Lennyster Byalugaba, said there is a need to establish clubs in every schools and in the societies so as to create public awareness on issues about sexual and reproductive health, gender based violence, child marriage, FGM and teen pregnancy.

“We have discovered that through dialogues, club members were confident and self-reliant as they can talk freely and express themselves. Also through clubs, it is easy to gather them for training,” she said.

Ms Byalugaba added that through school clubs it is also easier to involve key stakeholders such as teachers and local government officials, during awareness creation sessions.

She said clubs were important because many students prefer them as platforms through which the not only learn, but air their voices.

She said the project has established four school clubs, three in Kitunda, Kerezange and Jitihada Kitunda primary schools and one at Kitunda secondary school all in Kitunda ward.