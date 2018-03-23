Study reveals how TZ can achieve industrialisation

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania must put in place a policy that links climate change, food security and trade if it is to achieve its industrialisation zeal, researchers argued on Thursday.

A study titled: “Sustainable Industrial Policy: What is the role of climate change, food security and trade” by the Economic and Social Research Foundation (ESRF) said the three aspects must be clearly linked for sustainable development.

Presenting the report, ESRF’s research associate Prof Samwel Wangwe said there are policies that acknowledge the importance of agro-processing and cross-cutting issues like climate change, trade and food security but they are not elaborate enough.

“National policies, strategies and plans on industrialisation and agro-processing, in particular, have not been sufficiently reflected and linked to these cross-cutting global and local issues,” he said.

He argued that Tanzania needs to formulate a new Sustainable Industrial Development Policy (SIDP) that will show clearly how the three interplay and their impact on industrialisation.

“It must take on board the awareness on climate changes. It must be trade driven and focused on food security.

“It should also show a clear path on building on their linkages or mitigating their impact,” he said.

The study further recommended that the agro processing sector should be broken down into sub sectors. These could be classified according to crop type and they should clearly elaborate the challenges and opportunities that may face the implementation of the policy.

The study recommends further improvement in food storage facilities, price stabilisation, technology advancement, market accessibility and international trade strategies for the country to advance with its industrial development policy.

Food processing industries, the report proposes, must be located strategically in line with availability of food in the food zones.

Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment’s department of policy official Primi Mmasi said the government has been working on a review of the SIDP despite the fact that the existing one – which became effective in the year 1996 – remains valid until 2020.