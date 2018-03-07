Successful IPOs raise profile of Dar bourse

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Initial public offerings (IPOs) conducted in Tanzania in the last five years have raised the profile of the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), placing it among the best performing equity markets in Africa, a new study shows.

A report by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), which was published yesterday, lists Tanzania as one of the top ten countries in Africa in issuance of the highest IPOs in terms of value.

“The top 10 African IPOs by value took place in South Africa, Egypt, Tanzania and the Francophone West African region,” PwC says in its 2017 African Capital Markets Watch report.

The report analyses equity, and debt capital market transactions that took place between 2013 and 2017 on exchanges throughout Africa, as well as transactions by African companies on international exchanges.

Last year, Vodacom Tanzania Plc – which trades as Voda – raised Sh476 billion after it placed 560 million shares at Sh850 each in Tanzania’s biggest IPO. Similarly, Maendeleo Bank Plc issued an IPO last year, seeking to raise Sh10.567 billion as part of a plan to transform from a regional bank into a commercial one.

In 2016, the self-listed DSE Plc issued an IPO, seeking to raise Sh7.5 billion, but investors tendered a total of Sh35.7 billion.

Other companies that issued IPOs between 2013 and 2017 include Swala Oil and Gas, Mkombozi Commercial Bank Plc, Yetu Microfinance Plc and Mwalimu Commercial Bank Plc. Overall, says PwC, African equity capital market transaction volume and value improved in 2017 over 2016.

“In terms of value, 2017 saw the largest initial public offerings (IPOs) over the trailing five-year period, and an increase in the total value of equity capital market (ECM) transactions of 49 per cent between 2016 and 2017 in US dollar terms.”

Mr Andrew Del Boccio, PwC Capital Markets Partner, said, “Capital markets in Africa saw a recovery in 2017 with the positive impact of commodity stabilisation on economies such as Ivory Coast and Nigeria, which emerged from five successive quarters of GDP declines, and resilience in the face of economic and political uncertainty in South Africa.”

Since 2013, there have been 519 African ECM transactions raising a total of $52.7 billion, up 17 per cent in terms of capital raised over the previous five-year period.

Overall, ECM activity in 2017 was the second highest since 2013 in terms of volume with 121 issuances, up 25 per cent over the year before, and the highest since 2013 in terms of value.

“We are optimistic about the pipeline of companies seeking to access the capital markets in 2018, including cross-border IPOs of African companies, given encouraging indicators in large markets such as South Africa, Egypt, and Nigeria, and the continued economic growth in East Africa and the Francophone West African countries,” Mr Del Boccio said.